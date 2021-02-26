Total technology industry M&A deals worth $44.98bn were announced in North America in January 2021, led by Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 13.2% over the previous month of $51.82bn and a rise of 63.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $27.46bn.

North America held a 59.87% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $75.13bn in January 2021. With a 59.00% share and deals worth $44.33bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 336 deals during January 2021, marking an increase of 0.90% over the previous month and a rise of 36.59% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 299 deals during the month.

North America technology industry M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 73.3% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $32.96bn, against the overall value of $44.98bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $7.3bn merger with Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition

3) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta

4) The $5.7bn acquisition of Coherent by Lumentum Holdings

5) Cisco Systems’ acquisition of Acacia Communications for $4.5bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.