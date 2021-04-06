Total technology industry M&A deals worth $47.7m were announced in Japan in February 2021, with $45.34m merger of Hyper and Security A being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 113.1% over the previous month of $22.38m and a drop of 98.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.13bn.
Japan held a 0.10% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $49.56bn in February 2021.
In terms of M&A deal activity, the Japan recorded 26 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 8.33% over the previous month and a drop of 13.33% over the 12-month average.
Japan technology industry M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals
The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during February 2021.
The combined value of the top three technology M&A deals stood at $47.7m, against the overall value of $47.7m recorded for the month.
The top three technology industry M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) The $45.34m merger of Hyper and Security A
2) The $1.25m acquisition of Kansai Pado by Noriyuki Tomioka
3) Bridge International Corp ’ $1.1m acquisition of i-Learning.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.