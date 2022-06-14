Technology industry M&A deals total $5.1bn in UK in May 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $5.1bn were announced in the UK in May 2022, with Emirates Telecommunications Group Co’s $4.4bn acquisition of Vodafone Group being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1559.8% over the previous month of $306.06m and a rise of 28% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.97bn.

The UK held a 5.13% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $98.98bn in May 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the UK recorded 59 deals during May 2022, marking an increase of 7.27% over the previous month and a drop of 1.67% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.4% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $5.05bn, against the overall value of $5.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Emirates Telecommunications Group Co $4.4bn acquisition deal for 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group

2) The $387m acquisition of M&C Saatchi by Next Fifteen Communications Group

3) Amdocs $188m acquisition deal with MYCOM OSI

4) The $65.65m acquisition of Yotta by Causeway Technologies

5) Mitie Group $12.51m acquisition deal with 8point8 Support,8point8 Training and Vantage Solutions

