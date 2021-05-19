Total technology industry M&A deals worth $5.8bn were announced in Europe in April 2021, led by SoftBank Group’s $2.8bn acquisition of AutoStore, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 55.3% over the previous month of $12.9bn and a drop of 70.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $19.53bn.
Europe held an 8.44% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $68.35bn in April 2021. With a 4.26% share and deals worth $2.91bn, Norway was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 189 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 20.92% over the previous month and a drop of 2.58% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 64 deals during the month.
Europe technology industry M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 88.9% of the overall value during April 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.13bn, against the overall value of $5.8bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) SoftBank Group’s $2.8bn acquisition of 40% stake in AutoStore
2) The $1.3bn merger with Rotor Acquisition and Sarcos
3) Leonardo’s $730.72m acquisition of 25% stake in Hensoldt
4) The $167.02m acquisition of Proactis by Cafe Bidco
5) UnifiedPost’s acquisition of crossinx for $134.41m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.