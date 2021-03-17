Total technology industry M&A deals worth $6.18bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in February 2021, led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 247.2% over the previous month of $1.78bn and a drop of 36.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.67bn.
Asia-Pacific held a 12.47% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $49.56bn in February 2021. With a 6.88% share and deals worth $3.41bn, Australia was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 113 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 3.42% over the previous month and a drop of 16.30% over the 12-month average. Japan recorded 26 deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 93.1% of the overall value during February 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.75bn, against the overall value of $6.18bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group
2) The $1.73bn acquisition of Hyperconnect by Match Group
3) Bharti Airtel’s $428.89m acquisition of Bharti Telemedia
4) The $150m acquisition of Haygot Education by Think and Learn
5) Stillfront Group’s acquisition of Moonfrog LabsLtd. for $90m.
