Total technology industry M&A deals worth $639.21m were announced in Canada in January 2021, with Naver’s $600m acquisition of WP Technology being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 39.3% over the previous month of $459.04m and a drop of 62% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.68bn.
Canada held a 0.85% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $75.13bn in January 2021.
In terms of M&A deal activity, the Canada recorded 34 deals during January 2021, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 9.68% over the 12-month average.
Canada technology industry M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during January 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $635.86m, against the overall value of $639.21m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Naver’s $600m acquisition of WP Technology
2) The $17.27m acquisition of INTERTRONIC SOLUTIONS by Calian Group
3) Routemaster Capital’ $14.8m acquisition of DeFi Holdings.
4) The $2.36m acquisition of Aspiria by CloudMD Software & Services
5) Joel Macdonald’s acquisition of GetSwift Technologies for $1.43m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.