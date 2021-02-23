Total technology industry M&A deals worth $639.21m were announced in Canada in January 2021, with Naver’s $600m acquisition of WP Technology being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 39.3% over the previous month of $459.04m and a drop of 62% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.68bn.

Canada held a 0.85% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $75.13bn in January 2021.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the Canada recorded 34 deals during January 2021, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 9.68% over the 12-month average.

Canada technology industry M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $635.86m, against the overall value of $639.21m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Naver’s $600m acquisition of WP Technology

2) The $17.27m acquisition of INTERTRONIC SOLUTIONS by Calian Group

3) Routemaster Capital’ $14.8m acquisition of DeFi Holdings.

4) The $2.36m acquisition of Aspiria by CloudMD Software & Services

5) Joel Macdonald’s acquisition of GetSwift Technologies for $1.43m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.