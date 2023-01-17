Total technology industry M&A deals worth $72.9bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by ADOBE’s $20bn acquisition of Figma, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 64% over the previous quarter of $202.49bn and a drop of 54.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $161.51bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $36.68bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $35.41bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 663 deals, followed by the UK with 187 and Japan with 81.

In 2022, at the end of , M&A deals worth $456.95bn were announced globally in technology industry, marking a decrease of 16.5% year on year.

M&A deals in technology industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals in technology industry accounted for 16.5% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $38.2bn, against the overall value of $72.9bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry technology deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ADOBE’s $20bn acquisition deal with Figma

2) The $6bn acquisition of Micro Focus International by Open Text UK

3) ASCOT ACQUISITION’s $4.42bn acquisition deal for 40.9% stake in AVEVA Group

4) The $4.41bn merger of ironSource and Unity Software

5) Roper Technologies’s $3.38bn acquisition deal with Frontline Education