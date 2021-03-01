Total technology industry M&A deals worth $75.13bn were announced globally in January 2021, led by Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 0.5% over the previous month of $74.77bn and a rise of 37.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $54.75bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $44.98bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $44.33bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 299 deals, followed by the UK with 43 and Canada with 34.
In 2021, as of January, technology M&A deals worth $75.13bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 259.9% year on year.
technology industry M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals
The top five M&A deals accounted for 57.7% of the overall value during January 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $43.34bn, against the overall value of $75.13bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos
2) The $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU by American Tower
3) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems
4) The $7.3bn merger of Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition
5) Peraton’s acquisition of Perspecta for $7.1bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.