Total technology industry M&A deals worth $804.37m were announced in China in January 2021, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s $432.54m acquisition of Shenzhen Lanren Online Technology Co being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 11.3% over the previous month of $906.56m and a drop of 77.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.53bn.
China held a 1.07% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $75.13bn in January 2021.
In terms of M&A deal activity, the China recorded 26 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 48.00% over the previous month and a drop of 27.78% over the 12-month average.
China technology industry M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 91.4% of the overall value during January 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $734.98m, against the overall value of $804.37m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s $432.54m acquisition of Shenzhen Lanren Online Technology Co
2) The $159.67m acquisition of Beijing ZTE Gundam Communication Technology by Beijing Yitang Semiconductor Industry Investment Center
3) Shaoxing Lanyue Film and Television Partnership (Limited Partnership)’ $55.55m acquisition of Zhejiang Shengxi Huashi Culture Media.
4) The $46.44m acquisition of Tianjin Guokai Ruitou Education Technology by Beijing Little Rhino Horn Technology
5) Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric’s acquisition of Ningbo Oaks Medical Group for $40.79m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.