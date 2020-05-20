Total technology industry private equity deals in April 2020 worth $14.91bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 191.8% over the previous month and a rise of 56% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.56bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $14.18bn. At the country level, China topped the list in terms of deal value at $14.09bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in April 2020 was the US with 24 deals, followed by the UK with seven and Germany with seven.

In 2020, as of the end of April 2020, technology private equity deals worth $39.39bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 14.05% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 97.6% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $14.55bn, against the overall value of $14.91bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) General Atlantic Singapore Fund, Jinbo Yao, Ocean Link and Warburg Pincus Asia’s $13.99bn private equity deal with 58.com

2) The $180m private equity deal with Avira Holding GmbH & Co by Investcorp Technology Partners

3) Didner & Gerge Fonder, First National AP Fund, Lansforsakringar, ODIN Fund Management, Olsson &, Second National AP Fund, Skandia, Swedbank Robur and TIN Fonder’s $163.42m private equity deal with THQ Nordic

4) The $120m private equity deal with Accellion by Bregal Sagemount

5) Boyu Capital Consultancy, Hopu Investment Management and Tiger Management’s private equity deal with Guangzhou Yixian E-Commerce for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

