Total technology industry private equity deals in December 2019 worth $11.79bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 17.05% over the previous month and a rise of 16.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.11bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $8.47bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $7.44bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in December 2019 was the US with 35 deals, followed by the UK with 14 and China with seven.

In 2019, as of the end of December 2019, technology private equity deals worth $123.22bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 3.4% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 82.1% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $9.68bn, against the overall value of $11.79bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Evergreen Coast Capital and Francisco Partners’ $4.3bn private equity deal with LogMeIn

2) The $2.21bn private equity deal with P&I Personal & Informatik by Hg Saturn Fund

3) Thoma Bravo’s $2bn private equity deal with Instructure

4) The $764.16m private equity deal with Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates by Northern Private Capital

5) Apax Partners’ private equity deal with Verint Systems for $400m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.