Total technology industry private equity deals in February 2019 worth $18.49bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 41% over the previous month and a rise of 69.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.9bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $17.78bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $17.22bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in February 2019 was the US with 40 deals, followed by the United Kingdom with 11 and Canada with seven.

In 2019, as of the end of February 2019, technology private equity deals worth $31.61bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 75.1% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in February 2019 : Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 93.3% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $17.25bn, against the overall value of $18.49bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was Hellman & Friedman’s $11bn private equity deal with The Ultimate Software Group.

In second place was the $3.7bn private equity deal with Ellie Mae by Thoma Bravo and in third place was Thoma Bravo’s $1.5bn private equity deal with ConnectWise.

The $545.57m private equity deal with Cogeco Peer 1 by Digital Colony Management and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co’s private equity deal with OneStream Software for $500m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

