Total technology industry private equity deals in January 2020 worth $8.77bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 20.5% over the previous month and a drop of 11.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.95bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.41bn. At the country level, Switzerland topped the list in terms of deal value at $5bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in January 2020 was the US with 43 deals, followed by the UK with ten and China with seven.

In 2020, as of the end of January 2020, technology private equity deals worth $8.77bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 43.1% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 86.4% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $7.58bn, against the overall value of $8.77bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners’ $5bn private equity deal with Veeam Software

2) The $1.1bn private equity deal with Armis by CapitalG Management Co and Insight Partners

3) Ichigo Asset Management’s $926.35m private equity deal with Japan Display

4) The $315.11m private equity deal with Mamezou Holdings by Innovation Alpha, Integral 3Partnership, Integral, K2TOP and Mamezou Holdings- Management Team

5) Payletter and Stonebridge Ventures’ private equity deal with KSNET for $237m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

