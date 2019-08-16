Total technology industry private equity deals in July 2019 worth $12.08bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 185.2% over the previous month and a drop of 0.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $12.02bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.9bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.86bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in July 2019 was the US with 41 deals, followed by the UK with 13 and France with 12.

In 2019, as of the end of July 2019, technology private equity deals worth $84.18bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 21% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 81.9% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $9.89bn, against the overall value of $12.08bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Elliott Capital Advisors’ $4.05bn private equity deal with Altran Technologies

2) The $2.7bn private equity deal with Waystar by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and The EQT VIII fund

3) Charlesbank Capital Partners’ $1.3bn private equity deal with Park Place Technologies

4) The $1bn private equity deal with Corel by KKR Americas XII Fund

5) HGGC’s private equity deal with Monotype Imaging Holdings for $839.89m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

