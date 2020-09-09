Total technology industry private equity deals in July 2020 worth $8.33bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template1_Monthly_7_2020_technology__private_equity___Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 59.02% over the previous month and a drop of 20.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.51bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.35bn. At the country level, Sweden topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.39bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in July 2020 was the US with 43 deals, followed by the UK with 12 and China with seven.

In 2020, as of the end of July 2020, technology private equity deals worth $76.17bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 6.4% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 75.2% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $6.26bn, against the overall value of $8.33bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EQT IX Fund, EQT VIII and TA Associates Management’s $3.39bn private equity deal with IFS

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

2) The $1.56bn private equity deal with Altice USA by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners

3) Thoma Bravo’s $729m private equity deal with Majesco

4) The $323m private equity deal with Talan by TowerBrook Capital Partners

5) Intel Capital’s private equity deal with Jio Platforms for $253.29m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.