Total technology industry private equity deals in June 2020 worth $16.32bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 41.2% over the previous month and a rise of 71.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.51bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $8.92bn. At the country level, Spain topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.56bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in June 2020 was the US with 40 deals, followed by the UK with 14 and India with nine.

In 2020, as of the end of June 2020, technology private equity deals worth $62.44bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 14.9% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 65.4% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $10.68bn, against the overall value of $16.32bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cinven Capital Management, KKR &Inc, Lorca Telecom Bidco, S.A.U and Providence Equity Partners’ $5.55bn private equity deal with Masmovil Ibercom

2) The $1.72bn private equity deal with Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane by Ardian Holding and Canson Capital Partners

3) Public Investment Fund’s $1.45bn private equity deal with Jio Platforms

4) The $1.21bn private equity deal with Jio Platforms by Mubadala Investment

5) Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s private equity deal with Jio Platforms for $753.63m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

