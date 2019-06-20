Total technology industry private equity deals in May 2019 worth $23.68bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 194.9% over the previous month and a rise of 105.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $11.51bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $19.6bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $19.53bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in May 2019 was the US with 55 deals, followed by the UK with 12 and Germany with eight.

In 2019, as of the end of May 2019, technology private equity deals worth $67.81bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 47.5% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 84.7% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $20.04bn, against the overall value of $23.68bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Digital Colony Management and EQT Infrastructure IV Fund’s $14.3bn private equity deal with Zayo Group Holdings.

In second place was the $2.24bn private equity deal with Vodafone New Zealand by Brookfield Asset Management and Infratil and in third place was Searchlight Capital Partners and WaveDivision Capital’s $1.35bn private equity deal with Frontier Communications.

The $1.15bn private equity deal with GM Cruise by General Motors, Honda Motor, SoftBank Vision Fund and T. Rowe Price Associates and Genstar Capital’s private equity deal with Prometheus Group Enterprises for $1bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

