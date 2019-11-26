Total technology industry private equity deals in October 2019 worth $10.17bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 52.6% over the previous month and a drop of 8.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $11.08bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.45bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.45bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in October 2019 was the US with 33 deals, followed by Australia with 15 and the UK with seven.

In 2019, as of the end of October 2019, technology private equity deals worth $101bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 1.4% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 94.8% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $9.64bn, against the overall value of $10.17bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Surf Buyer’s $3.95bn private equity deal with Sophos

2) The $3.87bn private equity deal with Cision by Platinum Equity

3) Silver Lake Partners’s $1.3bn private equity deal with Ticketek Pty.

4) The $277.8m private equity deal with Cheetah Digital by Bain Capital Private Equity

5) Frazier Healthcare Partners’ private equity deal with MedData for $250m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

