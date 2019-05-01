Total technology industry private equity deals in Q1 2019 worth $42.6bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 8.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 40.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $30.39bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $23.65bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $22.98bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q1 2019 was the US with 137 deals, followed by the UK with 35 and France with 28.

In 2019, as of the end of Q1 2019, technology private equity deals worth $42.6bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 58.5% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in Q1 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 67.7% of the overall value during Q1 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $28.84bn, against the overall value of $42.6bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in Q1 2019 was Hellman & Friedman’s $11bn private equity deal with The Ultimate Software Group.

In second place was the $6.49bn private equity deal with Scout24 by Hellman & Friedman and The Blackstone Group and in third place was Triton Bidco’s $5.73bn private equity deal with Inmarsat.

The $3.7bn private equity deal with Ellie Mae by Thoma Bravo and Allianz Capital Partners, AXA Investment Managers and OMERS Infrastructure Management’s private equity deal with SFR FTTH for $1.92bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

