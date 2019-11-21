Total technology industry private equity deals in Q3 2019 worth $18.58bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 48.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 48.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $36.02bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $12.04bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $10.6bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q3 2019 was the US with 126 deals, followed by the UK with 35 and China with 21.

In 2019, as of the end of Q3 2019, technology private equity deals worth $90.58bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 5.7% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 44.1% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $8.19bn, against the overall value of $18.58bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and The EQT VIII fund’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Waystar

2) The $2.1bn private equity deal with Presidio by BC Partners

3) Charlesbank Capital Partners’ $1.3bn private equity deal with Park Place Technologies

4) The $1.09bn private equity deal with Inexio Beteiligungs KGaA by EQT Infrastructure IV Fund

5) Silver Lake Partners’s private equity deal with Motorola Solutions for $1bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

