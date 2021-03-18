Led by SCSp and BlackRock Long Term Private Capital’s $484.14m private equity deal with Aquila Heywood, total technology industry private equity deals worth $1.08bn were announced in Europe in February 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 730.7% over the previous month of $132.08m and a drop of 70.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.69bn.

Europe held a 4.89% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $22.09bn in February 2021. With a 4.57% share and deals worth $1.01bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of private equity deal activity, Europe recorded 39 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 17.02% over the previous month and a drop of 20.41% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 17 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry private equity deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 97.8% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $1.06bn, against the overall value of $1.08bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry private equity deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SCSp and BlackRock Long Term Private Capital’s $484.14m private equity deal with Aquila Heywood

2) The $417.57m private equity deal with Node4 by Providence Equity Partners

3) Great Hill Partners’$85.1m private equity deal with BigChange Apps

4) The $48.5m private equity deal with Prandium by Tiger Global Management

5) Bridgepoint Advisers’ private equity deal with Ascential for $20.74m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.