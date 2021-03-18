Led by TPG Capital’s $7.8bn private equity deal with DirecTV and U-Verse TV, total technology industry private equity deals worth $19.09bn were announced in North America in February 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 349.2% over the previous month of $4.25bn and a rise of 86.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.24bn.

North America held an 86.42% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $22.09bn in February 2021. With an 86.15% share and deals worth $19.03bn, the US was the top country in North America’s private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of private equity deal activity, North America recorded 53 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 31.17% over the previous month and a drop of 3.64% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 49 deals during the month.

North America technology industry private equity deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 92% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $17.56bn, against the overall value of $19.09bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry private equity deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TPG Capital’s $7.8bn private equity deal with DirecTV and U-Verse TV

2) The $6bn private equity deal with CoreLogic by Insight Partners and Stone Point Capital

3) Evergreen Coast Capital and Veritas Capital Management II’$2.8bn private equity deal with Cubic

4) The $550m private equity deal with Qualtrics International by Silver Lake Partners

5) Alden Global Capital’ private equity deal with Tribune Publishing for $413.76m.

