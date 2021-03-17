Total technology industry private equity deals worth $22.09bn were announced globally in February 2021, with TPG Capital’ $7.8bn private equity deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 383.4% over the previous month of $4.57bn and a rise of 27.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $17.38bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $19.09bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $19.03bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 49 deals, followed by the UK with 17 and Germany with seven.

In 2021, as of February, technology private equity deals worth $26.66bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 44.9% year on year.

technology industry private equity deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 82.4% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $18.2bn, against the overall value of $22.09bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry private equity deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TPG Capital’s $7.8bn private equity deal with DirecTV and U-Verse TV

2) The $6bn private equity deal with CoreLogic by Insight Partners and Stone Point Capital

3) Evergreen Coast Capital and Veritas Capital Management II’ $2.8bn private equity deal with Cubic

4) The $1bn private equity deal with Telefonica Chile by KKRInc

5) Francisco Partners Management, Gigi Levy, Gilad Japhet, HP Beteiligungs and Yuval Rakavy’s private equity deal with MyHeritage for $600m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.