Led by Fidelity Management & Research, GIC, Mubadala Investment and Siemens’ $720m private equity deal with ThoughtWorks, total technology industry private equity deals worth $4.02bn were announced in North America in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 82.6% over the previous month of $23.08bn and a drop of 59.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.97bn.

North America held a 93.71% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $4.29bn in January 2021. With an 88.58% share and deals worth $3.8bn, the US was the top country in North America’s private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of private equity deal activity, North America recorded 70 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 7.89% over the previous month and a rise of 34.62% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 62 deals during the month.

North America technology industry private equity deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 47.2% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $1.9bn, against the overall value of $4.02bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry private equity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Fidelity Management & Research, GIC, Mubadala Investment and Siemens’ $720m private equity deal with ThoughtWorks

2) The $500m private equity deal with Greenhouse Software by The Rise Fund and TPG Growth

3) ClearBridge Investments, Franklin Resources, Leumi Partners, Neuberger Berman, Qatar Investment Authority and Teca Partners’$270m private equity deal with Paycor

4) The $204m private equity deal with comScore by Cerberus Capital Management, Charter Communications and Qurate Retail

5) H.I.G. Capital’ private equity deal with SMTC for $202.88m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.