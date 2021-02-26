Total technology industry private equity deals worth $4.29bn were announced globally in January 2021, with Fidelity Management & Research, GIC, Mubadala Investment and Siemens’ $720m private equity deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 85.5% over the previous month of $29.48bn and a drop of 76.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $18.38bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.02bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.8bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 62 deals, followed by the UK with 13 and Canada with eight.

In 2021, as of January, technology private equity deals worth $4.29bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 73.4% year on year.

technology industry private equity deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 44.2% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $1.9bn, against the overall value of $4.29bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry private equity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Fidelity Management & Research, GIC, Mubadala Investment and Siemens’ $720m private equity deal with ThoughtWorks

2) The $500m private equity deal with Greenhouse Software by The Rise Fund and TPG Growth

3) ClearBridge Investments, Franklin Resources, Leumi Partners, Neuberger Berman, Qatar Investment Authority and Teca Partners’ $270m private equity deal with Paycor

4) The $204m private equity deal with comScore by Cerberus Capital Management, Charter Communications and Qurate Retail

5) H.I.G. Capital’s private equity deal with SMTC for $202.88m.

