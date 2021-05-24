Led by 3i Infrastructure’s $209.16m private equity deal with DNS:NET Internet Service, total technology industry private equity deals worth $516.8m were announced in Europe in April 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 93.4% over the previous month of $7.85bn and a drop of 87.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.19bn.
Europe held a 1.25% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $41.22bn in April 2021. With a 0.52% share and deals worth $214.88m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s private equity deal value across technology industry.
In terms of private equity deal activity, Europe recorded 31 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 57.53% over the previous month and a drop of 39.22% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 14 deals during the month.
Europe technology industry private equity deals in April 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 82.1% of the overall value during April 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $424.44m, against the overall value of $516.8m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry private equity deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) 3i Infrastructure’s $209.16m private equity deal for 60% stake with DNS:NET Internet Service
2) The $67.48m private equity deal for 57% stake in Quickline Communications by Northleaf Capital Partners
3) Horizon Capital’$55.39m private equity deal with Modern Networks
4) The $50m private equity deal with Sequans Communications by Lynrock Lake Master Fund
5) Creades’ private equity deal for 12% stake with Pricerunner Sweden for $42.41m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.