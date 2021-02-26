Led by bd-capital, Infocert, Mayfair Equity Partners, MCH Private Equity and Providence Equity Partners’ $86.19m private equity deal with S.L and Logalty Servicios de Tercero de Confianza, total technology industry private equity deals worth $96.13m were announced in Europe in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 97.5% over the previous month of $3.86bn and a drop of 97.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.66bn.

Europe held a 2.24% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $4.29bn in January 2021. With a 2.01% share and deals worth $86.19m, Spain was the top country in Europe’s private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of private equity deal activity, Europe recorded 34 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 37.04% over the previous month and a drop of 29.17% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 13 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry private equity deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top three technology industry private equity deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top three technology private equity deals stood at $95.68m, against the overall value of $96.13m recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry private equity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) bd-capital, Infocert, Mayfair Equity Partners, MCH Private Equity and Providence Equity Partners’ $86.19m private equity deal with S.L and Logalty Servicios de Tercero de Confianza

2) The $5.44m private equity deal with Connect Software Solutions by Mobeus Equity Partners

3) Far Eastern High Technology Fund (Russia) and Russian Direct Investment Fund’$4.05m private equity deal with Motorica

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.