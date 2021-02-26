Led by bd-capital, Infocert, Mayfair Equity Partners, MCH Private Equity and Providence Equity Partners’ $86.19m private equity deal with S.L and Logalty Servicios de Tercero de Confianza, total technology industry private equity deals worth $96.13m were announced in Europe in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked a decrease of 97.5% over the previous month of $3.86bn and a drop of 97.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.66bn.
Europe held a 2.24% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $4.29bn in January 2021. With a 2.01% share and deals worth $86.19m, Spain was the top country in Europe’s private equity deal value across technology industry.
In terms of private equity deal activity, Europe recorded 34 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 37.04% over the previous month and a drop of 29.17% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 13 deals during the month.
Europe technology industry private equity deals in January 2021: Top deals
The top three technology industry private equity deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during January 2021.
The combined value of the top three technology private equity deals stood at $95.68m, against the overall value of $96.13m recorded for the month.
The top three technology industry private equity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) bd-capital, Infocert, Mayfair Equity Partners, MCH Private Equity and Providence Equity Partners’ $86.19m private equity deal with S.L and Logalty Servicios de Tercero de Confianza
2) The $5.44m private equity deal with Connect Software Solutions by Mobeus Equity Partners
3) Far Eastern High Technology Fund (Russia) and Russian Direct Investment Fund’$4.05m private equity deal with Motorica
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.