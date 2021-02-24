Total technology industry robotics deals worth $9.85bn were announced globally for January 2021, with the $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 239.7% over the previous month of $2.9bn and a rise of 1128.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $801.97m.

In terms of number of robotics deals, the sector saw a drop of 35.85% with 34 deals in January 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 53 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with robotics deals worth $8.45bn in January 2021.

technology industry robotics deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five robotics deals accounted for 97.7% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five robotics deals stood at $9.63bn, against the overall value of $9.85bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry robotics deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology by Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China

3) Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund’s $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

4) The $110m venture financing deal of Wenyuan Zhixing by China Development Bank Development Fund, Chuangyin Capital, CMC Capital Group, Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding, Guangzhou Huacheng Venture Capital Management, Huajin Capital, Innovation Works, Kunzhong Capital, Qiming Venture Capital and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

5) Closed Loop Partners, GV Management Co, Sequoia Capital Operations, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, Valor Equity Partners and XN-Ventures’ venture financing deal with AMP Robotics for $55m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed robotics deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

