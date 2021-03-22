The $750m venture financing of UiPath was the technology industry’s top robotics venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.7bn were announced globally in February 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 9% over the previous month of $1.56bn and a rise of 194.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $578.06m.

Comparing robotics venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.6bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.6bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry robotics venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of robotics venture financing deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 17 deals, followed by the China with six and Denmark with one.

In 2021, as of February, technology robotics venture financing deals worth $3.26bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 81.01% year on year.

technology industry robotics venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry robotics venture financing deals accounted for 78.6% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology robotics venture financing deals stood at $1.34bn, against the overall value of $1.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry robotics venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, IVP, Sequoia Capital VI and Tiger Global Management’s $750m venture financing of UiPath

2) The $200m venture financing of Highspot by Bain &Inc, ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group, OpenView Advisors, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Shasta Ventures Management and Tiger Global Management

3) Charles River Ventures, EQT Ventures Fund, SK Networks, SoftBank Vision Fund II and TI Platform Management’ $150m venture financing of Standard Cognition

4) The $150m venture financing of Locus Robotics by Bond Capital Partners (UK), Prologis Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management

5) Point72 Ventures’ venture financing of Shield AI for $90m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed robotics deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.