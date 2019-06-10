Total technology industry venture financing deals in April 2019 worth $8.85bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 18.5% over the previous month and a drop of 16.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.61bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.7bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.65bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in April 2019 was the US with 403 deals, followed by China with 127 and the UK with 55.

In 2019, as of the end of April 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $40.45bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 12.8% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 15.7% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $1.39bn, against the overall value of $8.85bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Accel, CapitalG, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Institutional Venture Partners, Madrona Venture Group, Sands Capital Management, Sequoia Capital Operations, T. Rowe Price Group and Wellington Partners’ $568m venture financing of UiPath.

In second place was the $225m venture financing of Klook Travel Technology by Matrix Partners, OurCrowd, Sequoia Capital China, SoftBank Vision Fund and TCMI and in third place was Accomplice, FirstMark Capital and Juxtapose Ventures’ $220m venture financing of Noho Solutions.

The $200m venture financing of DivvyPay by Insight Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates and Pelion Venture Partners and Accel, e.ventures, GV Management Co, Meritech Capital Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thrive Capital and Y Combinator’s venture financing of Segment.io for $175m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

