Total technology industry venture financing deals in April 2020 worth $8.35bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 5.5% over the previous month and a drop of 11.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.42bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.87bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.77bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in April 2020 was the US with 296 deals, followed by China with 182 and the UK with 70.

In 2020, as of the end of April 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $34.62bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 16.8% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 13.05% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.09bn, against the overall value of $8.35bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Franklin Resources, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $250m venture financing of Confluent

2) The $250m venture financing of Cohesity by Baillie Gifford &, Cisco Investments, DFJ Growth Management, Foundation Capital, Greenspring Associates, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sequoia Capital Operations, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, Sozo Ventures and Wing Venture Capital

3) China CITIC Bank, Cisco Systems, Lenovo Group, Cornerstone Capital. and Shenzhen Songhe Capital Management’s $230m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

4) The $215m venture financing of PsiQuantum by M12 Ventures

5) American Express Ventures, Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, CreditEase Israel Innovation Fund, Industry Ventures, Maverick Ventures and OurCrowd’s venture financing of BioCatch for $145m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

