Total technology industry venture financing deals in August 2019 worth $6.66bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 1.02% over the previous month and a drop of 33.02% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.94bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.72bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.68bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in August 2019 was the US with 269 deals, followed by China with 128 and India with 40.

In 2019, as of the end of August 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $71.31bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 4.6% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 23.8% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.58bn, against the overall value of $6.66bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baidu, Capital Today, Kuaishou Technology and Tencent Holdings’ $450m venture financing of Zhihu

2) The $300m venture financing of Udaan.com by Altimeter Capital Management, DST Global, Footpath Ventures, GGV Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group and Lightspeed Venture Partners

3) General Atlantic’s $300m venture financing of ContextLogic

4) The $283.16m venture financing of Terminus Technologies by China Everbright Holdings, Jingdong, Keda Xunfei and Wanda Investment

5) Geodesic Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Silver Lake Waterman’s venture financing of ThoughtSpot for $248m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

