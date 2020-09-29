Total technology industry venture financing deals in August 2020 worth $9.27bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template1_Monthly_8_2020_technology__venture_financing___Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 3.9% over the previous month and a drop of 5.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.8bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.49bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.33bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in August 2020 was the US with 299 deals, followed by China with 126 and the UK with 50.

In 2020, as of the end of August 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $73.16bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 0.9% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 29.2% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.71bn, against the overall value of $9.27bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Boyu Capital Consultancy, Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings’ $1.2bn venture financing of Ape coaching

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

2) The $830m venture financing of JD Health by Hillhouse Capital Group

3) Balyasny Asset Management, Baron Capital Group, BlackRock, DBL Partners, Expanding Capital, Fidelity Investments Canada, GV Management Co, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Lupa Systems, Mandi Ventures, Ron Shaich, Temasek Holdings (Private) and T Rowe Price Associates’ $250m venture financing of Farmer’s Business Network

4) The $230m venture financing of HMD global by Google, Nokia and Qualcomm

5) Battery Ventures, Coatue Management, Index Ventures, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners XII, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital and Wing Venture Capital’s venture financing of Gong I.O for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.