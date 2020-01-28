Total technology industry venture financing deals in December 2019 worth $10bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 22.9% over the previous month and a drop of 3.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.32bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.29bn. At the country level, China topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.61bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in December 2019 was the US with 309 deals, followed by China with 175 and the UK with 53.

In 2019, as of the end of December 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $118.49bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 4.4% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 37.02% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3.7bn, against the overall value of $10bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Boyu Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Temasek Holdings (Private), Tencent Holdings and YF Capital’s $3bn venture financing of Beijing Kuaishou Technology

2) The $300m venture financing of Guangzhou Zhijing Information Technology by Bull Capital Partners, Chengwei Capital, CICC Capital ManagementLimited, DST Global, Source Code Capital, Tiger Global Management and Yunqi Capital

3) General Atlantic and GGV Capital’s $150m venture financing of PT. Ruang Raya Indonesia

4) The $142.25m venture financing of Shanghai Huaqin Telecom Technology by China Merchants Securities, CMB International Capital, Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Sinoking Enterprises Investment, Summitview Capital, THG Ventures and Wise Road Capital

5) Merian Chrysalis InvestmentLimited, OMERS Ventures and Samsung Catalyst Fund’s venture financing of Wefox Group Services (GER) for $110m.

