Total technology industry venture financing deals in February 2019 worth $9.55bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 7.9% over the previous month and a drop of 3.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.85bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.75bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.6bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in February 2019 was the US with 359 deals, followed by China with 67 and the United Kingdom with 49.

In 2019, as of the end of February 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $19.91bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 23.04% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in February 2019 : Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 35.4% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $3.38bn, against the overall value of $9.55bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was SoftBank Vision Fund’s $1.5bn venture financing of Chehaoduo Old Motor Vehicle Brokers (Beijing).

In second place was the $940m venture financing of Nuro by SoftBank Vision Fund and in third place was Clark Wilson, David Fletcher and Malcolm Jones’ $386.9m venture financing of Raven Controls.

The $300m venture financing of reddit by Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital China, Tencent Holdings and Y Combinator and Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Coatue Management, Geodesic Capital, Green Bay Ventures, M12 and New Enterprise Associates’ venture financing of Databricks for $250m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.