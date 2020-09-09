Total technology industry venture financing deals in July 2020 worth $8.84bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template1_Monthly_7_2020_technology__venture_financing___Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 3.2% over the previous month and a drop of 8.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.67bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.7bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.57bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in July 2020 was the US with 256 deals, followed by China with 162 and the UK with 68.

In 2020, as of the end of July 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $63.42bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 4.4% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 22.1% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.96bn, against the overall value of $8.84bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) KKR &Inc, Sequoia China Fund and Tencent Holdings’ $800m venture financing of Hunan Xingsheng Optimal E-Commerce

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

2) The $495m venture financing of Beijing Missfresh E-Commerce by Abu Dhabi Capital Group, CICC Capital ManagementLimited, Goldman Sachs & Co, ICBC International Capital, Suzhou Changshu Government Industry Fund, Tencent Holdings and Tiger Global Management

3) Advent International’s $260m venture financing of Thras.io

4) The $200m venture financing of Anduril Industries by Andreessen Horowitz, Elad Gil, Founders Fund, General Catalyst Partners, Human Capital Solutions and Lux Capital

5) One Equity Partners’s venture financing of Infobip for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.