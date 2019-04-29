Total technology industry venture financing deals in March 2019 worth $9.61bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 5.2% over the previous month and a drop of 7.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.37bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.46bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.39bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in March 2019 was the US with 434 deals, followed by China with 130 and the UK with 46.

In 2019, as of the end of March 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $30.19bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 22.5% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 23.9% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $2.3bn, against the overall value of $9.61bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was Government of Rwanda, Grupo Salinas, Qualcomm Technologies and SoftBank Group’s $1.25bn venture financing of OneWeb.

In second place was the $300m venture financing of CloudMinds Technology by SoftBank Vision Fund and in third place was China Aviation Industrial Fund, Huaxing New Economic Fund, Jintuo Capital and Tencent Holdings’ $297.86m venture financing of Beijing MiningLamp Software System.

The $250m venture financing of Toast by Bessemer Venture Partners, TCV, Tiger Global Management and T. Rowe Price and Cathay Innovation, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, Forerunner Ventures, General Atlantic, ICONIQ Capital and Menlo Ventures’ venture financing of Chime for $200m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

