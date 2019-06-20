Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2019 worth $7.19bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 20.02% over the previous month and a drop of 31.03% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.42bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.52bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.44bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in May 2019 was the US with 384 deals, followed by China with 113 and the UK with 54.

In 2019, as of the end of May 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $47.71bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 6.7% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 21.2% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $1.52bn, against the overall value of $7.19bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of China Group Investment, ICBC Asset Management (Global)Limited and Macquarie Group’s $750m venture financing of Megvii Technology.

In second place was the $300m venture financing of eShares by Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments, Lightspeed Management Company, Menlo Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, Thrive Capital, Tiger Global Management and Tribe Capital and in third place was Baillie Gifford &, Franklin Resources, New Enterprise Associates, Novo Holdings, Revolution Growth and T. Rowe Price Group’s $200m venture financing of Tempus Labs.

The $150m venture financing of Foursquare Labs by The Raine Group and Benchmark Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Riverwood Capital and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of Nextdoor for $123m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

