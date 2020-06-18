Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020 worth $9bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 0.7% over the previous month and a drop of 4.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.44bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.03bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.89bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in May 2020 was the US with 292 deals, followed by China with 116 and the UK with 55.

In 2020, as of the end of May 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $44.85bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 9.4% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 16.5% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.49bn, against the overall value of $9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TCL Venture Capital’s $589.75m venture financing of Shenzhen Huaxing Optoelectronics Technology

2) The $266.17m venture financing of BYD (Ningbo) Semiconductor by CICC Capital ManagementLimited, SDIC Innovation Investment Management and Sequoia Capital China

3) China Internet Investment Fund, Guangzhou Nansha Financial Holdings Group, Haier Capital, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Shanghai guosheng (group) and Yangtze River Delta Industrial Innovation Fund’s $253.91m venture financing of CloudWalk Technology

4) The $190m venture financing of ContentSquare by BlackRock Private Equity Partners and Large Venture

5) Kintetsu Venture Partners’ venture financing of SORA for $186.4m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

