Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q1 2019 worth $30.19bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 16% over the previous quarter and a rise of 0.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $29.95bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $17.02bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $16.38bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q1 2019 was the US with 1286 deals, followed by China with 344 and the UK with 160.

In 2019, as of the end of Q1 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $30.19bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 22.5% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in Q1 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 14.7% of the overall value during Q1 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $4.45bn, against the overall value of $30.19bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in Q1 2019 was SoftBank Vision Fund’s $1.5bn venture financing of Chehaoduo Old Motor Vehicle Brokers (Beijing).

In second place was the $1.25bn venture financing of OneWeb by Government of Rwanda, Grupo Salinas, Qualcomm Technologies and SoftBank Group and in third place was SoftBank Vision Fund’s $940m venture financing of Nuro.

The $400m venture financing of Knockaway by Company Ventures, Corazon Capital, FJ Labs, Foundry Group, RRE Ventures and Western Telematic and China Life Insurance, China Railway Group, CICC Capital Management, IDG Capital, Origin Investment Management and Titanium Capital Investments’ venture financing of Zhunshida Electronic Technology for $355.86m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.