Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020 worth $27.54bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 6.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 4.03% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $28.76bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $13.09bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $12.64bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q2 2020 was the US with 1024 deals, followed by China with 444 and the UK with 197.

In 2020, as of the end of Q2 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $54.37bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 7.8% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 7.8% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.14bn, against the overall value of $27.54bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) FountainVest Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Sequoia Capital China, SoftBank Vision Fund, Tiantu Capital, Tiger Global Management and Xiang He Capital’s $750m venture financing of Zuoyebang

2) The $589.75m venture financing of Shenzhen Huaxing Optoelectronics Technology by TCL Venture Capital

3) Beijing Junlian Capital Management, Haining City Industrial Assets, Haining Juanhu Science and Technology City Development Investment, IDG Capital, Light Source Capital, Riverhead Capital Investment Management, Sunshine Fusion and Lighthouse Capital’s $282.36m venture financing of Beijing ESWIN Technology Group

4) The $266.17m venture financing of BYD (Ningbo) Semiconductor by CICC Capital ManagementLimited, SDIC Innovation Investment Management and Sequoia Capital China

5) China Internet Investment Fund, Guangzhou Nansha Financial Holdings Group, Haier Capital, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Shanghai guosheng (group) and Yangtze River Delta Industrial Innovation Fund’s venture financing of CloudWalk Technology for $253.91m.

