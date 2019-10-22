Total technology industry venture financing deals in September 2019 worth $10.89bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 52.9% over the previous month and a rise of 9.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.94bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.95bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.29bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in September 2019 was the US with 362 deals, followed by China with 151 and the UK with 56.

In 2019, as of the end of September 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $83.34bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 3.5% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 16.7% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.82bn, against the overall value of $10.89bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alibaba Group Holding and Yunfeng Capital’s $700m venture financing of NetEase Cloud Music

2) The $300m venture financing of Samsara by Andreessen Horowitz, Dragoneer Investment Group, General Catalyst Partners and Tiger Global Management

3) Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Global Management and True Ventures’ $300m venture financing of Automattic

4) The $268m venture financing of GitLab by Adage Capital Management, Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Franklin Resources, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, ICONIQ Capital, Light Street Capital, Tiger Global Management, Two Sigma Investments and Y Combinator Continuity Fund I

5) Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners and Sequoia Capital Operations’ venture financing of Stripe for $250m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

