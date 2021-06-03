Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $1.27bn were announced in the in Q1 2021, with $305m venture financing of Dapper Labs being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 596.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 245.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $367.19m.

Canada held a 1.69% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $75.02bn in Q1 2021.

In terms of deal activity, Canada recorded 79 deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 51.92% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 16.18% over the last four-quarter average.

Canada technology industry venture financing deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 64.3% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $814.21m, against the overall value of $1.27bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management, The Chernin Group, Union Square Ventures, Venrock and Version One Ventures’ $305m venture financing of Dapper Labs

2) The $170m venture financing of Hopper by Capital One Financial, Citi Ventures, GS Growth, iNovia Capital and Westcap Group

3) Georgian Partners’ $130m venture financing of Tophatmonocle

4) The $124.51m venture financing of Prodigy Education by Canadian Business Growth Fund and TPG Growth

5) Acreway, Bee Partners, Full In Partners, iNovia Capital, Lion Capital, Telstra Ventures and Thayer Ventures’ venture financing of Snapcommerce Technologies for $84.71m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.