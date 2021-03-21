Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $1.53bn were announced in Europe in February 2021, led by $180m venture financing of Nexthink, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 54.7% over the previous month of $3.38bn and a drop of 1.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.56bn.

Europe held a 9.12% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $16.77bn in February 2021. With a 2.26% share and deals worth $379.52m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 208 deals during February 2021, marking a decrease of 9.17% over the previous month and a drop of 4.15% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 77 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 37.1% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $566m, against the overall value of $1.53bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Highland Europe Fund, Index Ventures and Permira Growth Opportunities Fund’s $180m venture financing of Nexthink

2) The $150m venture financing of Branded E-Commerce Group by Declaration Partners, Jon Oringer, Kima Ventures, Kreos Capital Group, Lurra Capital, Mark Pincus, Maximilian Bittner, Regah Ventures, Target Global, Tiger Global Management and Vine Ventures

3) Insight Partners, ISAI Cap Venture, Lead Edge Capital Management, Perpetual Investors and Salesforce Ventures’ $96m venture financing of Copado Solutions

4) The $80m venture financing of SM-Files by Bregal Milestone, Draper Esprit VCT, Partech Ventures and TESI

5) Andreessen Horowitz, Balderton Capital (UK), David Helgason, Educapital, GGV Capital, Northzone Ventures, Owl Ventures and Swisscom Ventures’ venture financing of Labster for $60m.

