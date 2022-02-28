Technology industry venture financing deals total $10.6bn in US in January 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $10.6bn were announced in the US in January 2022, led by $550m venture financing of Fireblocks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 23.3% over the previous month of $13.84bn and a drop of 25.05% when compared with the last 12-month average of $14.17bn.
The US held a 41.15% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $25.81bn in January 2022.
In terms of venture financing deal activity, the US recorded 395 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 27.26% over the previous month and a drop of 30.82% over the 12-month average.
US technology industry venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 17.2% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.83bn, against the overall value of $10.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Altimeter Capital Management,Canapi Ventures,CapitalG Management Co,Coatue Management,D1 Capital Partners,General Atlantic,Iconiq Strategic Partners,Index Ventures,Mammoth Investors,Paradigm Ventures,ParaFi Capital,Ribbit Capital,SCB10X,Sequoia Capital Operations,Spark Capital and The Bank of New York Mellon $550m venture financing deal with Fireblocks
2) The $400m venture financing of West Realm Shires Services by Greenoaks Capital Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Multicoin Capital Management,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,SoftBank Vision Fund 2,Steadview Capital,Temasek Holdings (Private) and Tribe Capital
3) Coatue Management and Paradigm (US) $300m venture financing deal with Ozone Networks
4) The $300m venture financing of Brex by Greenoaks Capital Management and Technology Crossover Ventures
5) Bank of Montreal,Coatue Management and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $275m venture financing deal with Inxeption