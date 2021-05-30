Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $12.5bn were announced in the US in April 2021, led by $1bn venture financing of Epic Games, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 8.5% over the previous month of $13.6bn and a rise of 66.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.47bn.

The US held a 57.43% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $21.68bn in April 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, the US recorded 478 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 17.44% over the previous month and a rise of 22.56% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 21.9% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.73bn, against the overall value of $12.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AllianceBernstein, Altimeter Capital Management, Appaloosa Management, Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Resources, GIC, KKRInc, Luxor Capital Group, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Park West Asset Management, Sony and T. Rowe Price Group’s $1bn venture financing of Epic Games

2) The $676m venture financing of SambaNova Systems by BlackRock, GIC, GV Management Co, Intel Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Temasek Holdings (Private), Walden International and WRVI Capital

3) Altimeter Capital Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates, Ribbit Capital, Silver Lake Partners, Spark Capital and Thrive Capital’s $425m venture financing of Plaid

4) The $325m venture financing of Scale AI by Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners, Founders Fund, Greenoaks Capital Management, Index Ventures (US), Tiger Global Management, Wellington ManagementLLP and Y Combinator Management

5) Addition, Boardman Bay Capital Management, D1 Capital Partners, Firebolt Ventures, GCM Grosvenor, General Global Capital, Infinitum Partners, TDK Ventures, The Spruce House Partnership, Tiger Global Management, Tru Arrow Partners, XN – US and XTX Ventures’ venture financing of Groq for $300m.

