Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $2.33bn were announced in Europe in January 2021, led by $530m venture financing of Wolt Enterprises, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 6.4% over the previous month of $2.19bn and a rise of 65.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.41bn.

Europe held a 16.24% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $14.35bn in January 2021. With a 3.94% share and deals worth $565.62m, Finland was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 159 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 28.05% over the previous month and a drop of 25.70% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 54 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 48.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.13bn, against the overall value of $2.33bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 83North Venture Capital, Coatue Management, DST Global Solutions, EQT Group, EQT Ventures Fund, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Highland Europe (UK), ICONIQ Growth, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Prosus, Tiger Global Management and Vintage Investment Partners’ $530m venture financing of Wolt Enterprises

2) The $180m venture financing of Roofoods by Amazon.com

3) Accel, HV Capital Adviser, Lakestar Capital, Project A Services GmbHKG and Scania Growth Capital’s $160m venture financing of sennder

4) The $135.45m venture financing of SMambu by Acton Capital Partners, Arena Holdings, Bessemer Venture Partners, Runa Capital, TCV and Tiger Global Management

5) Base Partners, Crankstart Foundation, Esas Holding, FIBA, Goodwater Capital, Revo Capital and Tiger Global Management’ venture financing of Getir for $128m.

