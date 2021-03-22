Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $236.75m were announced in South and Central America in February 2021, led by $84.5m venture financing of Descomplica, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 14.4% over the previous month of $206.98m and a rise of 54.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $153.41m.

South and Central America held a 1.41% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $16.77bn in February 2021. With a 1.38% share and deals worth $231.16m, Brazil was the top country in South and Central America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, South and Central America recorded 21 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 50.00% over the previous month and a rise of 61.54% over the 12-month average. Brazil recorded 16 deals during the month.

South and Central America technology industry venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 90.8% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $214.97m, against the overall value of $236.75m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Amadeus Capital Partners, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Intercorp Peru, Invus Opportunities, Peninsula Participacoes, SoftBank and Valor Capital Group’s $84.5m venture financing of Descomplica

2) The $70m venture financing of RecargaPay by Atwater Capital, Experian, Fuel Venture Capital, IDC Ventures and LUN Partners Group

3) Canary, Endeavor Catalyst, Kaszek Ventures, MAYA Capital (Brazil) and ThornTree Capital Partners’ $33m venture financing of Alice Tecnologia

4) The $19m venture financing of SRocket.Chat by DGF Investimentos, E.Ventures, Graphene Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Monashees, New Enterprise Associates, ONEVC (Brazil) and Valor Capital Group

5) Indico Capital Partners and SK Tarpon’ venture financing of Zenklub for $8.47m.

