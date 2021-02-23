Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $3.76bn were announced in China in January 2021, led by $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 55.3% over the previous month of $8.41bn and a rise of 33.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.82bn.

China held a 26.20% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $14.35bn in January 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, China recorded 142 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 21.55% over the previous month and a drop of 4.70% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 54.1% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.04bn, against the overall value of $3.76bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund

3) Bertelsmann Asia Investments, Coatue Management, GGV Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group, Jeneration Capital, Morningside Venture Capital Group, SoftBank Vision Fund and Tencent Holdings’ $360m venture financing of Beijing Calorie Technology

4) The $300m venture financing of Didi Chuxing by CCB International Holdings, Guotai Junan International, IDG Capital and Russia-China Investment Fund

5) China Capital Investment Group, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, Primavera Capital Group, Redpoint China Ventures, Summitview Capital and Tencent Holdings’ venture financing of Shanghai Liaoyuan Technology for $278.15m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.