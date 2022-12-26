Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $307.6m were announced in the UK in November 2022, led by $50m venture financing of BeZero Carbon, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked a decrease of 78.8% over the previous month of $1.45bn and a drop of 72.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.12bn.
The UK held a 3.62% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.49bn in November 2022.
In terms of venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 59 deals during November 2022, marking an increase of 9.26% over the previous month and a drop of 29.76% over the 12-month average.
UK technology industry venture financing deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 45.5% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $140.07m, against the overall value of $307.6m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry venture financing deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Contrarian Ventures LLP, EDF Pulse Ventures, Hitachi Ventures, Illuminate Financial Management, Intercontinental Exchange, Molten Ventures, Norrsken VC and Quantum Energy Partners’s $50m venture financing deal with BeZero Carbon
2) The $33m venture financing of V7 by Air Street Capital, Amadeus Capital Partners, Partech, Radical Ventures and Temasek International (Europe)
3) Axentia, Sugarbee, Tiga Investments and Vault Investments’s $25m venture financing deal with Dropit Shopping
4) The $16.07m venture financing of Healios by AlbionVC, Autism Impact Fund and InHealth Ventures
5) Change Ventures, Founders Fund, Hardware Club, Hoxton Ventures and LAUNCHub Ventures’s $16m venture financing deal with Giraffe360